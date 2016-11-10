Group behind Route 30 project gets grant

The county organization created to revive the U.S. Route 30 project has been awarded a $250,000 grant to help with spot improvements in Center and Hanover townships. The Columbiana County Transportation Improvement District board announced at last week's meeting the Ohio Department of Transportation had approved its application for a a grant to pay for preliminary design work to eliminate several dangerous curves that exist on the 6.5-mile section of Route 30 between Hanoverton and the state Route 172 intersection.

