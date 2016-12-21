Gov. John Kasich stands behind Matt Borges in looming Ohio GOP leadership fight
Gov. John Kasich remains committed to Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, who faces a challenge from Jane Timken, a key GOP activist from the Canton area who helped raise money for President-elect Donald Trump. "I support Matt," Kasich said Monday in a statement forwarded by a political spokesman.
