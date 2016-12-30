Fake Time-Share Re-Sale Offers from O...

Fake Time-Share Re-Sale Offers from Ohio Company

Friday Dec 30

If you receive a time-share solicitation from Resort Owners Services, LLC, beware. It's a scam! The twist: The company is real, but the offer is not.

