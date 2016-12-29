Danville YMCA puts search for new director on hold
After two of their top three candidates dropped out of the running, Danville YMCA officials have temporarily suspended their search for a new executive director. Board President David Wesner said the search committee - charged with replacing former Executive Director Michael Brown, who returned to Canton, Ohio, in July to lead his hometown Y - had narrowed the list of applicants to three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|1 min
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06)
|Dec 16
|Shirley
|36
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|FoxandHound
|106
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC