Columbiana County teen leads troopers on high speed pursuit
A teenage foster child from Columbiana County faces even more trouble with the law after allegedly leading state troopers on a high-speed chase through two counties. A trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a suspected stolen mini-van sped away when he tried to pull it over on Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my sister. ....
|17 hr
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06)
|Dec 16
|Shirley
|36
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|FoxandHound
|106
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC