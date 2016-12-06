Canton Symphony Announces Bilingual Component
While music is often described as the international language, spoken languages are our major means of communication. The Canton Symphony Orchestra will use music to familiarize children to English and Spanish vocabulary through the SymphonyLand trio series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06)
|Dec 16
|Shirley
|36
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|FoxandHound
|106
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Con Artist and Fraud Alert
|Oct '16
|AnakinMicSaber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC