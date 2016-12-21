CAD Audio Names Greg Shade Western Regional Sales Manager
In this new position, Shade will be responsible for all CAD, Astatic and AIMM dealers in the Western US in terms of MI, pro audio and installed sound. He will oversee the company's independent rep firms and be the direct point of contact between CAD dealers in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06)
|Dec 16
|Shirley
|36
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|FoxandHound
|106
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Con Artist and Fraud Alert
|Oct '16
|AnakinMicSaber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC