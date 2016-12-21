Bedford Heights police officer choked...

Bedford Heights police officer choked woman, slammed her head into wall, report says

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

A suspended Bedford Heights police officer is accused of choking a woman and slamming her head against the wall during a domestic violence incident in Stark County, according to a police report. The woman suffered bruises on her face, arms and shoulders Dec. 9 at a house in Canton, a Stark County Sheriff's Office deputy wrote in the report.

