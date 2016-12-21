Bedford Heights officer charged in domestic violence incident...

Bedford Heights officer charged in do...

The Bedford Heights police officer charged in a domestic violence incident has been suspended from the department three other times, including after an incident involving his ex-wife, records show. Patrolman Douglas Dardzinski, 39, is serving an unpaid suspension as the Bedford Heights Police Department conducts an internal investigation into a suspected Dec. 9 domestic violence incident in Canton.

