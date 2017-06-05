Michigan city breaks sand angel world record
Michael Schmelter of Canton, Mich. was one of 1,414 participate in the Guinness World Record attempt for simultaneously making sand angels at Stearns Park Beach on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Ludinton, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFOs on Cogswell St !!!! (Apr '13)
|Jun 5
|black hoodrat
|5
|Toast restaurant appears closed.
|Jun 5
|scary local muslim
|3
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun 3
|Adnan
|10
|Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09)
|Jun 2
|Zoe
|47
|Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion
|May 26
|Hunter
|5
|Anyone know
|May 21
|Brad
|1
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC