MDOT reopening I-275 Canton Township Rest Area in Wayne County
WHAT: Rest Area 912 off I-275 in Canton is reopening after repair and the installation of enhanced security measures, including the parking lots after repairs to the buildings and grounds from earlier vandalism. There will be increased police presence at the rest area following the reopening to prevent future vandalism.
