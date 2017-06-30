Kirk Jones, who survived historic Niagara Falls plunge, dies in return 14 years later
Jones, then 40, became the first person in recorded history on Oct. 20, 2003, to survive a plunge into the falls without being inside a barrel or other device. He was wearing only his clothes that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Livonia old-timers out there (May '10)
|12 hr
|MaryLou
|52
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Jun 30
|John Stout
|7
|when is that goofy livonia ordinance officer st...
|Jun 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2...
|Jun 21
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Here boy
|1,122
|Van accident feb 2017
|Jun 15
|Tom Mack
|2
|Charges against three doctors in female genital...
|Jun '17
|Adnan
|10
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC