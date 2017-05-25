A small, talented group of potters, serious about their craft, make up the Village Potters Guild which originated in the fall of 1994 after retiring Plymouth art teacher, Kris Darby, decided she "wanted to have a place to do pottery and work with other people." Handmade: Village Potters Guild shapes talent A small, talented group of potters, serious about their craft, make up the Village Potters Guild which originated in the fall of 1994 after retiring Plymouth art teacher, Kris Darby, decided she "wanted to have a place to do pottery and work with other people."

