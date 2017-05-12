County road projects coming to Canton, Plymouth
Orange barrel alert: Road projects coming to Canton, Plymouth Wayne County has revealed a list of road projects this construction season. Canton and Plymouth are on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know
|Sun
|Brad
|1
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase
|May 18
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Marquette Elementary 3rd grade 73-74 (Jan '11)
|May 16
|Jonathan Findley
|4
|Anyone know a Shawn Michael Joseph?
|May 10
|Interested
|1
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|Principal Targeting Teachers
|May 7
|thee1truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC