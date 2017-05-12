County road projects coming to Canton...

County road projects coming to Canton, Plymouth

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Westland Observer

Orange barrel alert: Road projects coming to Canton, Plymouth Wayne County has revealed a list of road projects this construction season. Canton and Plymouth are on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Sun Brad 1
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
News Woman steals cleaning supplies, starts chase May 18 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
Marquette Elementary 3rd grade 73-74 (Jan '11) May 16 Jonathan Findley 4
Anyone know a Shawn Michael Joseph? May 10 Interested 1
Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14) May 8 tom in Ypsilanti 3
Principal Targeting Teachers May 7 thee1truth 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Canton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,389 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC