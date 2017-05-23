County drops Canton road off 2017 rep...

County drops Canton road off 2017 repair work list

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Westland Observer

Canton officials had expected the county this year would repair a deteriorating section of Warren Road. Other local projects are still planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
UFOs on Cogswell St !!!! (Apr '13) Jun 5 black hoodrat 5
Toast restaurant appears closed. Jun 5 scary local muslim 3
News Charges against three doctors in female genital... Jun 3 Adnan 10
Black History Month, White History Month, Asian... (Jan '09) Jun 2 Zoe 47
News Detroit teen charged in Livonia home invasion May 26 Hunter 5
Anyone know May 21 Brad 1
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens May 19 Karen N Kennedy 3
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Canton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC