Canton's Be A #ModelMan program holds firsta

Canton's Be A #ModelMan program holds first graduation Canton's Be A #ModelMan program holds first graduation Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/05/15/cantons-modelman-program-holds-first-graduation/101478056/ Canton's Be A #ModelMan program, a youth leadership and empowerment initiative for young men ages 11-15 in the Canton community, recently held its first graduation ceremony at the Summit on the Park. Be A #ModelMan was developed by Canton Leisure Services to cultivate six core program values in young men that would encourage the development of young men into respectful and responsible male leaders.

