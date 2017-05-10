Sue Snyder sets date for next statewi...

Sue Snyder sets date for next statewide sexual assault awareness summit

Michigan First Lady Sue Snyder has taken up the issue of how universities handle complaints of sexual assaults, hosting summits on the topic and pushing for grant funding for colleges and universities to address issues of sexual assault on their campuses. The state's third summit dedicated to sexual assault awareness and prevention in Michigan has been scheduled for Sept.

