Schoolcraft beer now on tap on campus

Bottoms up! Students serving their beer at Schoolcraft Students are now serving beer brewed on campus at the American Harvest restaurant. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/life/food/2017/04/05/bottoms-up-students-serving-their-beer-schoolcraft/99877930/ Add one more group of students who are using Schoolcraft College's American Harvest restaurant as a way to teach them the culinary ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.