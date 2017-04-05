Schoolcraft beer now on tap on campus
Bottoms up! Students serving their beer at Schoolcraft Students are now serving beer brewed on campus at the American Harvest restaurant. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/life/food/2017/04/05/bottoms-up-students-serving-their-beer-schoolcraft/99877930/ Add one more group of students who are using Schoolcraft College's American Harvest restaurant as a way to teach them the culinary ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|6
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Review: SA Express (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|James Bright
|3
|Toast restaurant appears closed.
|Mar 31
|deedog
|1
|Burke Ramsey Sues CBS Expert for $150M Over Jon...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC