Michigan families adopt over 1,500 animals during Empty the Shelters
More than 1,500 animals from 66 facilities across Michigan went home with a family of their own Saturday, April 29, as part of Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event. The 1,530 animals adopted included dogs, cats and even rabbits, and emptied nearly 20 shelters throughout the day, according to Facebook post from the Bissell Pet Foundation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a Shawn Michael Joseph?
|May 10
|Interested
|1
|Review: Mary's Appliance Service (Oct '14)
|May 8
|tom in Ypsilanti
|3
|Principal Targeting Teachers
|May 7
|thee1truth
|1
|Police seeking home invasion suspect
|May 7
|watching livonia
|1
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|Female Genital Mutilation Isn't a Muslim Issue....
|May 2
|watching livonia
|5
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC