Legislators promote sexual assault awareness month

Wednesday Apr 19

A group of bipartisan Michigan lawmakers is proposing legislation to help sexual assault victims as part of sexual assault awareness month. Democratic Rep. Kristy Pagan of Canton and Republican Laura Cox of Livonia are introducing resolutions in the House to declare April sexual assault awareness month.

