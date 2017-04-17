Ex-coach faces trial in student sex case
Ex-coach faces trial in student sex case Attorney: Defendant met teen on Tinder; "He cared a great deal about her:" Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/04/17/ex-hockey-coach-faces-trial-student-sex-case-canton-high-school/100567992/ Former Canton High School assistant coach Eric Christopher Locke, facing trial on charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl, believed she was 18 when they had a relationship, a defense attorney said Monday. Locke, 20, was led to believe that the girl, now 16, was older when they met through an app, Tinder, commonly used for dating, defense attorney Raymond Cassar said.
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|9 hr
|watching livonia
|1
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|6
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Review: SA Express (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|James Bright
|3
|Toast restaurant appears closed.
|Mar 31
|deedog
|1
