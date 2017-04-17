Ex-coach faces trial in student sex case

Ex-coach faces trial in student sex case

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Westland Observer

Former Canton High School assistant coach Eric Christopher Locke, facing trial on charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl, believed she was 18 when they had a relationship, a defense attorney said Monday. Locke, 20, was led to believe that the girl, now 16, was older when they met through an app, Tinder, commonly used for dating, defense attorney Raymond Cassar said.

