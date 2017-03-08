Winds topple trees, cause damage in Plymouth, Canton
Winds topple trees, cause damage in Plymouth, Canton High winds have caused widespread problems in the Plymouth-Canton area, toppling trees and downing electrical wires. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/plymouth/2017/03/08/winds-topple-trees-cause-damage-plymouth-canton/98914472/ Strong winds pounded the Plymouth-Canton area Wednesday, toppling trees, snapping utility poles, downing power lines and snarling traffic, local officials said.
