Specialty retailer opens store in Canton

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, a Midwest specialty retailer focused on healthy and organic products and groceries, will open its eighth Michigan store in Canton on Wednesday, March 22, at 7:00 a.m. The store is located at 43480 Ford Rd. Fresh Thyme is passionate about its connections to the local community. To further express its commitment to the Canton community, Fresh Thyme will donate store sales from Boar's Head hot dog proceeds to The University of Michigan Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

