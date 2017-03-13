Jamba Juice, Dickey's Barbecue Pit coming to Ann Arbor this spring
Jamba Juice and Dickey's Barbecue Pit are opening this spring in the Washtenaw Commons shopping center in Ann Arbor. The Dickey's Barbecue Pit is one of two future Ann Arbor locations owned and operated by William Kaufman, according to a company statement.
