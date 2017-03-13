Jamba Juice, Dickey's Barbecue Pit co...

Jamba Juice, Dickey's Barbecue Pit coming to Ann Arbor this spring

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: MLive.com

Jamba Juice and Dickey's Barbecue Pit are opening this spring in the Washtenaw Commons shopping center in Ann Arbor. The Dickey's Barbecue Pit is one of two future Ann Arbor locations owned and operated by William Kaufman, according to a company statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16) 21 hr Brighmokilla 2
Charlie's Too ~ Garden City & Wayne & a regular... (May '11) Mar 10 coconutmaniac7755 2
Livonia....what happened?? Mar 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
livonias police chief must not care about his t... Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09) Feb 27 Calvin 61
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Canton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,344 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC