Criminal probe stops massage parlor from reopening

A Chinese businessman is accused of having live-in masseuses at Mulan Massages, prompting officials to shut it down. A Canton massage parlor, caught up in a broader criminal investigation by Oakland County authorities, has lost its appeal to reopen after it was shut down in January amid allegations it illegally housed two women and used some unlicensed employees.

