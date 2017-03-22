Criminal probe stops massage parlor f...

Criminal probe stops massage parlor from reopening

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Westland Observer

Criminal probe stops massage parlor from reopening A Chinese businessman is accused of having live-in masseuses at Mulan Massages, prompting officials to shut it down. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/03/22/criminal-probe-stops-massage-parlor-reopening/99479998/ A Canton massage parlor, caught up in a broader criminal investigation by Oakland County authorities, has lost its appeal to reopen after it was shut down in January amid allegations it illegally housed two women and used some unlicensed employees.

