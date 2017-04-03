Charleston Mayor to ask police chief ...

Charleston Mayor to ask police chief to lead proposed public safety department

Friday Mar 24

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will ask the city's police chief to lead a new public safety department he wants to create. Tecklenburg plans to ask Police Chief Greg Mullen to serve as the Holy City's first Director of Public Safety if city council approves the change, according to a release from the mayor's office.

