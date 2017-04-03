Charleston Mayor to ask police chief to lead proposed public safety department
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will ask the city's police chief to lead a new public safety department he wants to create. Tecklenburg plans to ask Police Chief Greg Mullen to serve as the Holy City's first Director of Public Safety if city council approves the change, according to a release from the mayor's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|3 hr
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|17 hr
|yes very
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 2
|MEB
|5
|Review: SA Express (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|James Bright
|3
|Toast restaurant appears closed.
|Mar 31
|deedog
|1
|Burke Ramsey Sues CBS Expert for $150M Over Jon...
|Mar 18
|Texxy
|1
|anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16)
|Mar 14
|Brighmokilla
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC