Canton coach faces sex crimes involving student

Canton hockey coach faces sex crimes involving student An assistant varsity hockey coach from Canton High School has been charged with criminal sexual conduct. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/03/03/canton-hockey-coach-faces-sex-crimes-involving-student/98684412/ An assistant boys varsity hockey coach at Canton High School is facing criminal charges amid allegations he had a sexual relationship with a high school girl who is now 16. Eric Christopher Locke, 20, is accused of having an ongoing relationship with the girl from November to February.

