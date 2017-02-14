Victory Lane Quick Oil Change Returns To Back Figure 8s And New Events

Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com build a better site in 2017! Flat Rock and Toledo Speedway management is proud to announce the return of Victory Lane Quick Oil Change at the title sponsor of the ARCA Figure 8 division for the 2017 season. Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, a chain of oil change shops throughout Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio, have also agreed to sponsor 2 new events this season, both of which are special contests for the "Motor City Madmen" of the Figure 8 class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.