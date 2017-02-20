Stranger approaches Canton girl, 12
Police say a white male approached a 12-year-old girl who fled to a friend's home on Canton's west side. Stranger approaches girl, 12, on Canton's west side Police say a white male approached a 12-year-old girl who fled to a friend's home on Canton's west side.
