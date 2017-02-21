Gunman imprisoned for motel robbery
Gunman imprisoned for motel robbery in Canton Police say Tevaughn Terrell Davis jumped a motel counter and robbed a clerk at gunpoint. Next stop: Prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Doug
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan '17
|A human with a heart
|10
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC