Fix eyed for 'dangerous' intersection
Fix eyed for 'dangerous' intersection Calling the Ann Arbor Road-McClumpha intersection "dangerous," Plymouth Township officials are asking state to fix it. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/plymouth-township/2017/02/22/fix-sought-dangerous-intersection-plymouth-township/98157840/ Calling it a dangerous intersection near one of the state's largest high school campuses, Plymouth Township officials are imploring state officials to expedite a project to install a four-way traffic light and make road improvements at Ann Arbor Road and McClumpha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Doug
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan '17
|A human with a heart
|10
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC