Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Westland Observer

Fix eyed for 'dangerous' intersection Calling the Ann Arbor Road-McClumpha intersection "dangerous," Plymouth Township officials are asking state to fix it. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/plymouth-township/2017/02/22/fix-sought-dangerous-intersection-plymouth-township/98157840/ Calling it a dangerous intersection near one of the state's largest high school campuses, Plymouth Township officials are imploring state officials to expedite a project to install a four-way traffic light and make road improvements at Ann Arbor Road and McClumpha.

