Canton Democrats elect new leadership
Canton Democrats elect new leadership After winning five of seven township board seats last November, the emboldened Canton Democratic Club looks to 2018. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/02/28/canton-democrats-elect-new-leadership-canton-michigan/98487172/ Emboldened by strong wins in the November election, the Canton Democratic Club has announced new leaders as it moves to strengthen its voter base and "fight for the Democratic principles of inclusion, opportunity, justice and equality."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livonia....what happened??
|10 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07)
|Feb 16
|fireone
|5
|Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Doug
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC