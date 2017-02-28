Canton Democrats elect new leadership

Canton Democrats elect new leadership

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Westland Observer

Canton Democrats elect new leadership After winning five of seven township board seats last November, the emboldened Canton Democratic Club looks to 2018. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/02/28/canton-democrats-elect-new-leadership-canton-michigan/98487172/ Emboldened by strong wins in the November election, the Canton Democratic Club has announced new leaders as it moves to strengthen its voter base and "fight for the Democratic principles of inclusion, opportunity, justice and equality."

