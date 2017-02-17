Actor's dream comes true

Actor's dream comes true

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Westland Observer

Lights, camera, action! Canton man's dream comes true Matthew Philliben, a former Canton resident, is living his dream as an actor and stuntman. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/02/17/canton-detroit-catholic-central-actor-eloise-matthew-philliben/98023700/ He has been blown-up with explosives, spun 30 feet through the air dangling by a wire, had his body set afire while wearing a flame-retardant suit and helped Hollywood hero Hugh Jackman fight robots.

