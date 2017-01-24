Road rage incident causes driver to hit tree
A 19-year-old Canton man told police he was forced off the road and hit a tree during a road rage incident. Road rage incident causes driver to hit tree A 19-year-old Canton man told police he was forced off the road and hit a tree during a road rage incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of January murder in Van Buren out ... (May '06)
|Jan 30
|A human with a heart
|10
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16)
|Jan 19
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
|mitchells seafood fish market use to have good...
|Jan 14
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13)
|Jan 11
|ben dover
|10
|livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16)
|Jan 11
|ben dover
|9
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC