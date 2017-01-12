Longtime shoe repair shop owner Pete Muccia
He came from Italy with a third-grade education and built his shoe repair shop into a thriving business in Plymouth. Longtime shoe repair shop owner Pete Mucci remembered He came from Italy with a third-grade education and built his shoe repair shop into a thriving business in Plymouth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mitchells seafood fish market use to have good...
|1 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13)
|Jan 11
|ben dover
|10
|livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16)
|Jan 11
|ben dover
|9
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Jan 11
|peter
|2
|Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa
|Jan 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Any Livonia old-timers out there (May '10)
|Dec 30
|--Pete
|51
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC