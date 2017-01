Knife-wielding man guilty of robbing chiropractor After being declared competent to stand trial, a knife-wielding man has pleaded guilty to robbing a Canton chiropractor. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/01/19/knife-wielding-man-guilty-robbing-chiropractor-canton-michigan/96732580/ A knife-wielding man who robbed a Canton chiropractor in broad daylight has been returned to prison after he was paroled for a Plymouth Township bank robbery in 2013.

