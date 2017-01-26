Former Penalty Box bar could become used car lot The former bar in Livonia closed several years ago and now could become a used car dealership Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/money/business/2017/01/26/former-penalty-box-bar-could-become-used-car-lot/97041890/ A rendering of the proposed used car dealership at the site of the former Penalty Box bar on Plymouth Road in Livonia. The Livonia Planning Commission voted unanimously for recommendation of approval for a new used car dealership at the former site of the Penalty Box bar, located at 28121 Plymouth, between Inkster and Harrison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.