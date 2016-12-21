Woman killed in hit-and-run accident ...

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Canton

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: WXYZ

Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened Monday night near Lotz Road and Michigan Avenue in Canton. Police say the driver of a car hit a woman trying to cross the street around 11:30 p.m. The driver stopped at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Diesel Exaust in Wayne 1 hr @Real Kelly 3
Test Dec 13 Nunya 1
livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15) Dec 11 WATCHING LIVONIA 12
Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09) Dec 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News $90K paid in Belleville BOE settlement with for... Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Canton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,175

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC