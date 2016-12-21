Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Canton
Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened Monday night near Lotz Road and Michigan Avenue in Canton. Police say the driver of a car hit a woman trying to cross the street around 11:30 p.m. The driver stopped at the scene.
