Grandmother loses $2K in phone scam

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Westland Observer

A Plymouth Township woman lost $2,000 after a caller said the money was needed to get her grandson out of jail. Grandmother loses $2K in phone scam A Plymouth Township woman lost $2,000 after a caller said the money was needed to get her grandson out of jail.

