Cops renew call for help in double pedestriana

Friday Dec 9

Canton Police say they still need the public's help in tracking down a driver who fled the scene of a double fatality. Canton police are renewing their plea for the public's help in identifying a driver accused of fleeing the scene of a double pedestrian fatality on Michigan Avenue, near Lotz.

