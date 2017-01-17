Canton cop back on job after wrong-wa...

Canton cop back on job after wrong-way crash

Tuesday Dec 27

A Canton police officer is back on the job after her patrol car was struck by a wrong-way driver. A motorist driving the wrong way on Michigan Avenue apparently was experiencing a medical condition when she struck a Canton police officer's patrol car, authorities have confirmed.

