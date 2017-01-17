Canton cop back on job after wrong-way crash
A medical condition is being blamed after a driver going to the wrong way on Michigan Avenue struck a Canton police car Canton cop back on job after wrong-way crash A medical condition is being blamed after a driver going to the wrong way on Michigan Avenue struck a Canton police car Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2016/12/27/canton-cop-back-job-after-wrong-way-crash-canton-michigan/95869354/ A Canton police officer is back on the job after her patrol car was struck by a wrong-way driver. A motorist driving the wrong way on Michigan Avenue apparently was experiencing a medical condition when she struck a Canton police officer's patrol car, authorities have confirmed.
