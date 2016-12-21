Everyday Cheapskate: Finding the confidence to do household repairs yourself
Figuring out how to install a new tile floor in the family room paid off big for my friend Mary Brock, who lives in South Carolina. A closeout sale of 25 cents each for 12-inch ceramic tiles, basic installation tools and a simple how-to book gave her the confidence she needed to give it a try.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diesel Exaust in Wayne
|Dec 21
|@ Real Kelly
|1
|Test
|Dec 13
|Nunya
|1
|livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15)
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|12
|Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09)
|Dec 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|$90K paid in Belleville BOE settlement with for...
|Nov '16
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC