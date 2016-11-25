Cop quits over racist Facebook post, halts probe
Cop quits over racist Facebook post, halts probe The man had been on the force in suburban Detroit for a year. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2goLHl8 A Canton, Mich., police officer accused of a racist Facebook post Nov. 11, 2016, resigned a little more than a week after he was suspended with pay.
