Chains: Jamba Juice to add 20 new loc...

Chains: Jamba Juice to add 20 new locations to metro Detroit,...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Metro Times

Seems metro Detroit will caught up on the early aughts Jamba Juice craze when the chain expands to several locations in metro Detroit, starting next year. Per an MLive report , franchisees Kevin Denha and Omar Ammori will run 20 new locations throughout the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Diesel Exaust in Wayne Dec 21 @ Real Kelly 1
Test Dec 13 Nunya 1
livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15) Dec 11 WATCHING LIVONIA 12
Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09) Dec 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues, candidate po... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News $90K paid in Belleville BOE settlement with for... Nov '16 Ben 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Canton, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC