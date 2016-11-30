Chains: Jamba Juice to add 20 new locations to metro Detroit,...
Seems metro Detroit will caught up on the early aughts Jamba Juice craze when the chain expands to several locations in metro Detroit, starting next year. Per an MLive report , franchisees Kevin Denha and Omar Ammori will run 20 new locations throughout the area.
Read more at Metro Times.
