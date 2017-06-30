Shakespeare in the Park set to featur...

Shakespeare in the Park set to feature A Midsummer Night's Dream

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday as part of Shakespeare in the Park. The event, set to take place in the park between the Fremont Center of the Arts building and the Canon City Library, is a fundraiser for the Fremont Center of the Arts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Supertanker can't help with Breckenridge... 12 hr John Muir 1
News USS Arizona survivor wants hero sailor who save... Thu He Named Me Black... 1
A transgender Nurse (Sep '08) Jun 29 dewberry 19
News 10-hour public hearing ends with approval that ... (Dec '13) Jun 29 ron mathers 4
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... Jun 29 Wondering 57
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jun 26 Evil_lies_here 118
News Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re... Jun 24 cpeter1313 6
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,903 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC