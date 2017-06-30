Shakespeare in the Park set to feature A Midsummer Night's Dream
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday as part of Shakespeare in the Park. The event, set to take place in the park between the Fremont Center of the Arts building and the Canon City Library, is a fundraiser for the Fremont Center of the Arts.
