Florence kicks off Fourth of July festivities
Members of the band Fat Chance perform Saturday in Pioneer Park during Florence's annual Fourth of July festival. Ayden Wyatt eats an ice cream cone from Summertime Soft Serve Ice Cream Saturday during Florence's Fourth of July Festival.
