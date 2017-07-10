Ca on City 2A street construction upd...

Ca on City 2A street construction updates for the week of July 3

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The City of Canon City hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at College and Yale to mark the official kickoff of the voter-approved 2A Streets Project. - Construction began June 19 on Yale Place from College Avenue to Harding Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents say wolf-hybrid pack may be loose nea... (Apr '08) Tue WOLFGIRL14 13
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Mon dirtywhiteboy 6
News Global Supertanker can't help with Breckenridge... Jul 6 John Muir 1
News USS Arizona survivor wants hero sailor who save... Jul 6 He Named Me Black... 1
A transgender Nurse (Sep '08) Jun 29 dewberry 19
News 10-hour public hearing ends with approval that ... (Dec '13) Jun 29 ron mathers 4
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... Jun 29 Wondering 57
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC