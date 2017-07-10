Ca on City 2A street construction updates for the week of July 3
The City of Canon City hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at College and Yale to mark the official kickoff of the voter-approved 2A Streets Project. - Construction began June 19 on Yale Place from College Avenue to Harding Avenue.
