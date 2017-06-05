Women sew 'pieces of love'

Women sew 'pieces of love'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Donna Southern, left, and Ann Harrison, hold up handmade dresses as they pose with health kits and quilts made and donated by women from local churches that will be distributed by the Farm Workers Agricultural Program to farm workers and their families in southeastern Colorado. Women representing sewing groups from a number of Canon City churches gathered Friday to present their offerings to the Farm Workers Agricultural Program during a springtime tea at First United Presbyterian Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Sun Martine 116
reliable professional hacking services Sun sam 2
News Fremont County Sheriff's Office: Inmate found dead (Apr '14) Sun Jteaglesgreatesthits 3
Jaci (House) Richardson Jun 2 Nana1015 1
End the War on Drugs? May 30 Alcoholic 1
Born a witch May 27 Janey from So Ill 1
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at June 06 at 4:56PM MDT

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC