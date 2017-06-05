Women sew 'pieces of love'

Donna Southern, left, and Ann Harrison, hold up handmade dresses as they pose with health kits and quilts made and donated by women from local churches that will be distributed by the Farm Workers Agricultural Program to farm workers and their families in southeastern Colorado. Women representing sewing groups from a number of Canon City churches gathered Friday to present their offerings to the Farm Workers Agricultural Program during a springtime tea at First United Presbyterian Church.

