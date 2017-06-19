What's Happening? Coffee With the Mayor slated for June 28 and more
Mayor Preston Troutman will host Coffee With the Mayor at 8 a.m. June 28 at El Alazan Restaurant, located at 1925 Fremont Drive. The community is invited to attend and hear an update on city business and ask questions.
