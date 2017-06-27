Weather, river levels don't stop whitewater festival from kicking off
High river levels and cold temperatures didn't keep all competitors away on Friday at the 2017 Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival; a few were still brave enough to get in the water during the Outpost Harley Davidson River Board Freestyle competition. High river levels and cold temperatures didn't keep all competitors away on Friday at the 2017 Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival; a few were still brave enough to get in the water during the Outpost Harley Davidson River Board Freestyle competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|3 min
|Florida Gator
|61
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Evil_lies_here
|118
|Pence visits Focus on Family amid change for re...
|Jun 24
|cpeter1313
|6
|Anxiety and other pills Avb
|Jun 17
|maxp
|1
|We love you Sammie Denson keep your head up!!! (Aug '16)
|Jun 13
|Annoyed
|15
|Fremont County Sheriff's Office: Inmate found dead (Apr '14)
|Jun 4
|Jteaglesgreatesthits
|3
|End the War on Drugs?
|May 30
|Alcoholic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC