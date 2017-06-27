Weather, river levels don't stop whit...

Weather, river levels don't stop whitewater festival from kicking off

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

High river levels and cold temperatures didn't keep all competitors away on Friday at the 2017 Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival; a few were still brave enough to get in the water during the Outpost Harley Davidson River Board Freestyle competition. High river levels and cold temperatures didn't keep all competitors away on Friday at the 2017 Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival; a few were still brave enough to get in the water during the Outpost Harley Davidson River Board Freestyle competition.

